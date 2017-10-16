Guam's Indian community celebrates Festival of Lights - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam's Indian community celebrates Festival of Lights

More than 700 packed the Dusit Thani ballroom in Tumon Saturday nights for Guam's celebration of the Festival of Lights...Diwali.

Participants enjoyed a night of good food and entertainment.

Diwali is one of the most prominent and popular festivals in Hinduism that spiritually signifies the victory of light over darkness.

