Guam telecomms testing emergency SMS services

North Korea has once again threatened to launch a ballistic missile toward Guam. The new threat comes ahead of a joint maritime exercise between the U.S. and South Korea scheduled to start next week. Meanwhile, Office of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense spokesperson Jenna Gaminde said there is no immediate threat to Guam.

She adds a mass notification SMS alert test will take place on Tuesday morning.

"The test message will say that this is a test of the Joint Information Center mass notification system and ending of the test, so it's gonna be very brief, so if you receive any notification it will specifically state that it is a test. We're really testing the notification process and seeing how quickly we can get the message out," she said.

The test is happening in collaboration with Docomo Pacific, GTA Teleguam, iConnect Guam and IT&E. Civil Defense administrator Charles Esteves said routine tests of all forms of mass notification are important to ensuring systems are ready in the event of an emergency.

You can report whether or not you received the message by calling 475-9600 or messaging Guam Homeland Security on Facebook.