Cited food vendors at GPO remain closed

Four food establishments at the Guam Premier Outlets food court remain closed after a Public Health inspection last week revealed rodent and cockroach infestations. China Wok, Mongo Mongo and Imperial Garden were closed on Tuesday, while Aji Ichi Japanese Restaurant closed the next day.

Chief Environmental Public Health Officer Tom Nadeau says the stalls have yet to be re-inspected. GPO general manager Monte Mesa says the stalls are working to get back into compliance.