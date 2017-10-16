Island fishing techniques shared at exhibit - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Island fishing techniques shared at exhibit

It was learning experience for those that went out to the Guam Museum on Saturday for this month's Ha'anen Familia: a fun, educational and interactive fishing expo, "Fina'naguen Peskadot." Families learned about traditional and contemporary fishing techniques from several experienced fishermen. Specialists also demonstrated how to clean and care for fishing rods and reels, as well as how to use freshwater shrimp traps.

