Gutierrez gives no indication who he'll run with

Crowds of family, friends and supporters showed up to the Nikko hotel in Tumon on Sunday for former Governor Carl Gutierrez's birthday. Gutierrez told participants why he should be put back in office at Adelup. Though there was no mention of who he has selected to be his running mate just yet.

As we reported, Senator Dennis Rodriguez Jr. says he is considering the offer to run as Lt. Governor and is thinking it over.

So far, only former Senator and Bank of Guam President Lou Leon Guerrero and Josh Tenorio have announced their candidacy.