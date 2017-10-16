Gutierrez gives no indication who he'll run with

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Congress should find a new funding source for war claims reparations - that's what's called for in a resolution discussed Monday.More >>
Erik Benavente came off a flight from Japan late last night when he was subject to a secondary search by Customs officers.More >>
More than 700 packed the Dusit Thani ballroom in Tumon Saturday nights for Guam's celebration of the Festival of Lights...Diwali.More >>
A mass notification SMS alert test will take place on Tuesday morning.More >>
Police need your help finding a man who has been missing for the past month. Criminal investigators confirm missing man is 39 year old Adam James Messier.More >>
Four food establishments at the Guam Premier Outlets food court remain closed after a Public Health inspection last week revealed rodent and cockroach infestations.More >>
It was learning experience for those that went out to the Guam Museum on Saturday for this month's Ha'anen Familia: a fun, educational and interactive fishing expo, "Fina'naguen Peskadot."More >>
Gutierrez told participants why he should be put back in office at Adelup. Though there was no mention of who he has selected to be his running mate just yet.More >>
Prison leaders say it was on Saturday morning an inmate receiving dialysis treatment was approached by an unknown woman.More >>
