Improved enforcement goal of USEPA visit

The United States Environmental Protection Agency is in Guam this week conducting training with local officials in an effort to improve the enforcement of environmental laws.

Dozens of violations are issued every year by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

Whether relative to pesticides or solid waste - every violation is a result of noncompliance to environmental laws.

In an effort to beef up enforcement, Guam EPA public information officer Nic Lee said a week-long training is being conducted this week. "We're excited about having this training here because it's been over a decade since we've been trying to get any type of USEPA certified training," he said.

In fact, Lee said this is the first time Guam will receive the basic and advanced inspector-training and certification from its federal counterpart. Roughly fifty participants from regulatory agencies including Guam EPA, Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department and the US Coast Guard are attending the week-long course.

"They'll be looking at things like case development, the role of the inspector, custody of evidence," he added. "This is supposed to help us build better cases against violators, as well as help the regulatory community of Guam to help them understand how they can come into compliance and remain in compliance so that we don't have to persistently threaten enforcement."

He added USEPA officials will be in Guam until the conclusion of the training this Friday.