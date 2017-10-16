Federal judge denies dismissal of firing range lawsuit

Additional ammo for those against the military firing range at Litekyan may have come in the form of a federal judge's decision over the weekend - to deny the dismissal of the lawsuit regarding a military firing range in the CNMI.

A resolution calling for a pause on construction and pre-construction activities related to the Navy's Proposed firing range at Litekyan, may have the additional backing it needs after U.S. District Judge Ramona Manglona denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging for a similar plan in the CNMI.

According to a press release from Earthjustice, the nonprofit organization representing the Tinian Women's Association, Guardians of Gani', PaganWatch and the Center for Biological Diversity - the judge's decision to deny the motion will allow the case to move forward to determine if the Navy considered all of the impacts associated with the proposed firing range on Pagan .

Manglona did however dismiss the claim that the Navy should have considered alternate stationing for the Marines' relocation.

The groups filed the lawsuit last year.

Senator Telena Nelson who authored resolution 228-34 says this is welcome news. She said, "We've actually been waiting for this case because this calls for a pause in our resolution and this is essentially some of the ammunition we needed to move forward with what we can do here on Guam."

Nelson's resolution is tied to the CNMI lawsuit - with the pause until a final decision is made in the CNMI case.

Earlier this year, Juanita Mendiola - President of the Tinians Women's Association spoke with KUAM. "I hope and I pray and I push, and I demand that respect for the people of the Northern Marianas Islands...I'm sorry I get emotional sometimes because I have three children, I don't know if they have plans to have children of their own but I want them to feel they have a home to come back to," she said.

Chamorro Rights Activitist Ned Pablo shared the same sentiments, saying, "They need to be more diplomatic and respect the voice of the indigenous Chamorro people, most of the Chamorros are awakening - we may be divided as a people but that's not going to stop us from fighting for the Chamorro rights for our children."