Yet other attempt made at getting contraband into prison

A Department of Corrections officer stopped more contraband from getting into the prison over the weekend.

Prison leaders say it was on Saturday morning an inmate receiving dialysis treatment was approached by an unknown woman. The corrections officer, who was getting the inmate's wheelchair at the time, noticed the suspicious encounter. He searched the inmate and found two rolled items suspected to be marijuana and a small plastic bag of suspected crystal meth.

No word if authorities were able to track down the woman.

GPD's Mandana Drug Task Force is investigating.