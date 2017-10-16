Man pleads guilty to having bogus credit cards

One of three men charged in a credit card scheme pleads guilty to unlawful possession of 15 or more counterfeit access devices.

32-year-old Daoqin Liu was arrested last month shortly after his co-defendants, Yunkai Lu and Ziwen Weng were busted with over 100 fake credit cards upon arrival to the Guam airport.

Liu faces up to 10 years behind bars as well as deportation.

The court allowed Liu to be released temporarily to his wife's custody.

Sentencing is set for January 16.