All-clear at GMH after brief evacuation

All-clear at GMH after brief evacuation

A suspicious package found at GMH today forced people in parts of the hospital to evacuate. It happened around 1pm today.

Guam police and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded. The suspicious item was found and safely removed from a first floor restroom. Hospital management gave the all clear just after 3 this afternoon.

