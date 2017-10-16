Teen wakes to stranger fondling her through her bedroom window

A shocking story in Dededo early Sunday morning. A 17-year-old girl was asleep when she awoke to an intruder sticking his hand through her bedroom window squeezing her breasts.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Emson Matheus.

Court documents state Matheus asked the girl's father not to call the police because they were from the same island in Chuuk.

While being placed under arrest, he reportedly resisted and tried to enter another home.

Matheus was arrested and charged with second and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal trespass, and resisting arrest.