Dancing Earth performs to delight of crowd - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Dancing Earth performs to delight of crowd

Posted: Updated:

Indigenous intertribal dance company, Dancing Earth along with members of the Natibu Dance Academy performed Saturday night at the Hyatt. Presented by Humanities Guåhan, Dancing Earth holds international recognition for its artistic innovation, creative and cultural consciousness and focus on environmental justice through artistic and cultural movement. Saturday's performance was filled with passion and purpose as each move was done with intensity and intention. Dancing Earth is led by internationally recognized choreographer and dancer Rulan Tangen.

Powered by Frankly