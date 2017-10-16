Calvo vetoes Guam Solid Waste Authority bill

A bill to help the Guam Solid Waste Authority transition from federal receivership to Govguam control was vetoed Friday by the Governor. Calvo says that an amendment to the bill that precludes GSWA from automatically taking on existing bond debt, actually violates bond covenants.

Govguam borrowed the money to pay for the closure of the old Ordot dump. Repayment of the bonds comes directly from section 30 funds, and GSWA is then obligated to pay back the general fund. The governor says the reimbursement is a legal and contractual obligation, which the legislature can't change.

GSWA is expected to take over full management of the trash system in December. It has been under court-ordered federal control since 2008 stemming from violations of the clean water act.

