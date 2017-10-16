Vessel from Chuuk never makes it back to shore

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
An active search is underway for two of four people reported missing after their vessel never made it back to shore.
Military officials say two men and two women left Chuuk State last Wednesday headed for Hall Islands. That's an estimated 80 nautical mile journey. US Coast Guard Sector Guam was contacted the next day to help find them. A Navy P8 from Kadena Air Force Base and a C-130 from Barbers Point, Hawaii along with others went out over the weekend looking for the group. The FSM patrol boat, FSS INDEPENDENCE, on Sunday recovered two of them, but the search is ongoing for the remaining pair.
Congress should find a new funding source for war claims reparations - that's what's called for in a resolution discussed Monday.More >>
Erik Benavente came off a flight from Japan late last night when he was subject to a secondary search by Customs officers.More >>
More than 700 packed the Dusit Thani ballroom in Tumon Saturday nights for Guam's celebration of the Festival of Lights...Diwali.More >>
A mass notification SMS alert test will take place on Tuesday morning.More >>
Police need your help finding a man who has been missing for the past month. Criminal investigators confirm missing man is 39 year old Adam James Messier.More >>
Four food establishments at the Guam Premier Outlets food court remain closed after a Public Health inspection last week revealed rodent and cockroach infestations.More >>
It was learning experience for those that went out to the Guam Museum on Saturday for this month's Ha'anen Familia: a fun, educational and interactive fishing expo, "Fina'naguen Peskadot."More >>
Gutierrez told participants why he should be put back in office at Adelup. Though there was no mention of who he has selected to be his running mate just yet.More >>
Prison leaders say it was on Saturday morning an inmate receiving dialysis treatment was approached by an unknown woman.More >>
