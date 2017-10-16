Vessel from Chuuk never makes it back to shore

An active search is underway for two of four people reported missing after their vessel never made it back to shore.

Military officials say two men and two women left Chuuk State last Wednesday headed for Hall Islands. That's an estimated 80 nautical mile journey. US Coast Guard Sector Guam was contacted the next day to help find them. A Navy P8 from Kadena Air Force Base and a C-130 from Barbers Point, Hawaii along with others went out over the weekend looking for the group. The FSM patrol boat, FSS INDEPENDENCE, on Sunday recovered two of them, but the search is ongoing for the remaining pair.