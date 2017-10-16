39-year-old man missing since mid-September

Police need your help finding a man who has been missing for the past month. Criminal investigators confirm missing man is 39 year old Adam James Messier.

He was last seen by the family and friends in the afternoon hours on September 14th at the Horizon Condos in Upper Tumon.

Messier is described as being Caucasian with short black hair and brown eyes. He stands about 6 feet and weighs 180 pounds.

Now, if his name sounds familiar, Messier is listed as a registered sex offender. According to the sex offender registry, he was convicted in 2015 and 2016 for sexually assaulting a 14 year old girl.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD's criminal investigations division or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.