Suspicious package discovered at GMH bathroom

Portions of the Guam Memorial Hospital have been evacuated due to the discovery of a suspicious package found near the first floor bathroom. According to hospital chief executive officer Peter John Camacho, the suspicious package was found just before 1:00pm near the rehab department.

He said everyone near that area was evacuated including the department right above the bathroom in question.

The Guam Police Department is currently on the scene assessing the situation and has yet to give the all clear.