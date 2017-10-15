Ypao Beach swimmer rushed to hospital

Many of you may have seen this picture circulating all day on social media... a possible gubernatorial team of former Governor Carl Gutierrez and Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. KUAM News spoke with the lawmaker today and confirmed that he did meet with Gutierrez today discussing the possibility of running together. Senator Rodriguez says he is considering the offer to run as Lt. Governor and is thinking it over. He said he will make an announcement at the right time. Only one tea...

More >>