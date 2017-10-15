Ypao Beach swimmer rushed to hospital - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Ypao Beach swimmer rushed to hospital

One man was rushed to the hospital after medics pulled him from the waters off Tumon  Bay today. First responders were called around 1pm to a report of a distressed swimmer at Ypao Beach. Life guards pulled the victim to shore. The man had chest pains and was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment. His identity and condition have not yet been released.

