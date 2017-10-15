Two kayakers rescued in Tamuning - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Two kayakers rescued in Tamuning

Two people were rescued after first responders got a call of a distressed kayaker in Tamuning Sunday afternoon. Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly says rescue 2 responded around 1:54 pm to the Oceanside in front of Oka Point. One person had suffered from possible heat exhaustion and another from possible sea sickness. Both were taken to Hagatna marina to be evaluated, but the pair refused medical transport.

