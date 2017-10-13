Settlement talks between Fernandez, GEB may start over

It looks like they might be back to square one in the ongoing settlement talks between the Jon Fernandez and the Guam Education. A motion was filed in the District Court just today by the AG's office requesting for a status conference and revised scheduling order.

In a declaration filed by Deputy AG Kenneth Orcutt he requested for the hearing because he has since learned that the tentative settlement that had been reached was not agreed to by parties represented by attorney Gary Gumataotao. Gumataotao represents only some of the GEB members named in the lawsuit filed by Fernandez. A status conference has been set for October 19th. The superintendent filed a $7 million lawsuit against the GEB in 2016 after he was terminated. He alleged that his constitutional rights were violated in that he was never given an opportunity to respond to the charges made against him. The board has since reinstated him to his position.