"Black box" culinary competition held at GCC

It's an annual culinary event aimed to develop chefs on Guam - the 2017 Micronesian Chef's Association Salon Culinaire "Black Box Battle" wrapped up at the Guam Community College earlier today. The black box style of competition means competitors don't know what ingredients they are using until shortly before the competition begins.

Continental Director for World Chefs for Pacific Region Murray Dick said there have been at least three separate competitions over the past few days. "Whoever wins these three competitions with the global chefs or the youth or the global pastry, whoever wins those competitions from the region goes to Malaysia next year in July to compete with the rest of the world," he said.

An awards banquet is being held at the Westin Hotel this evening for the event winners.