Esteves, chairman on Ethics Committee, could face ethics complaint

An ethics complaint has been filed against another Guam senator - who is also the Chairman on the Committee on Ethics.

Senator Fernando Esteves could soon be the focus of an ethics investigation. Barry Mead filed the complaint against Esteves, in light of recent events. Last month, Esteves was seen blocking traffic exiting Andersen Air Force Base along with dozens of other protesters. Cell phone video shows Esteves calling out the base commander.

Mead says he can support the intent and the purpose of the protestors, but he believes it should have been done in another manner, saying, "It's not the purpose of which they were there, I support the purpose - it's the process, it's how he himself did it. I think he embarrassed himself, he embarrassed the legislature."

"You don't stand in the middle of the road and call out the base commander who had nothing to do with this. Who has no control over these issues," he added.

But, no official response from Esteves just yet. His senior Policy Advisor, Rikki Orsini, says they have yet to receive any official notice or even a copy of the complaint.

Mead tells KUAM he submitted his complaint to the office of Speaker BJ Cruz Thursday afternoon. Though he's the one who filed the complaint, Mead says he is also upset and regrets that the Senator had to first hear about the complaint from the media. "I wrote that in my opinion he has flagrantly violated his oath of office," he said, "where he affirmed that he will well and faithfully support the Constitution of the United States, the laws of the United States applicable to Guam and the laws of Guam."

Esteves is also under investigation by the Guam National Guard. He's an Army sergeant and a medic assigned to the Headquarters Company of the 1st-294th Regiment.

Because Esteves is the subject of the complaint, the complaint has since been forwarded to the Office of Senator Regine Biscoe Lee - the vice chairwoman of the Ethics Committee. Lee issued this statement today: "The Ethics Committee has received the complaint provided to the Speaker of the Legislature, and the committee will act in accordance with the 34th Legislature's Standing Rules. The committee notes that the mere fact of receipt and the disclosure of a complaint does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred or reflect any judgment on behalf of the committee."