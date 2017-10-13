Reps from territories push for oversight

Congressional representatives from the United States territories are pressing for an oversight hearing on what they call the "heartbreaking" lack of services for veterans in their jurisdictions.

They sent a joint letter to the House Veterans Affairs Committee, seeking help for island vets. In her comments, Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo says difficulties recruiting and retaining medical staff for Guam vets limit the services they receive here.

As a result, she says they often must travel 4,000 miles to Hawaii for treatment.

They want to ensure that the VA examines the unique needs of veterans in the territories. They describe the current situation as an injustice, and want to ensure veterans from the islands receive the care and benefits they deserve.