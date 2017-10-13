Reps from territories push for oversight - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Reps from territories push for oversight

Congressional representatives from the United States territories are pressing for an oversight hearing on what they call the "heartbreaking" lack of services for veterans in their jurisdictions.

They sent a joint letter to the House Veterans Affairs Committee, seeking help for island vets.   In her comments, Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo says difficulties recruiting and retaining medical staff for Guam vets limit the services they receive here. 

As a result, she says they often must travel 4,000 miles to Hawaii for treatment.

They want to ensure that the VA examines the unique needs of veterans in the territories.  They describe the current situation as an injustice, and want to ensure veterans from the islands receive the care and benefits they deserve.

  Rodriguez considering running with Gutierrez for Adelup

    Many of you may have seen this picture circulating all day on social media... a possible gubernatorial team of former Governor Carl Gutierrez and Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. KUAM News spoke with the lawmaker today and confirmed that he did meet with Gutierrez today discussing the possibility of running together.  Senator Rodriguez says he is considering the offer to run as Lt. Governor and is thinking it over. He said he will make an announcement at the right time.
  Settlement talks between Fernandez, GEB may start over

    It looks like they might be back to square one in the ongoing settlement talks between the Jon Fernandez and the Guam Education. A motion was filed in the District Court just today by the AG's office requesting for a status conference and revised scheduling order. In a declaration filed by Deputy AG Kenneth Orcutt he requested for the hearing because he has since learned that the tentative settlement that had been reached was not agreed to by parties represented by attorney Gary Guma
  CCU greenlights purchase of Harmon land

    The  Consolidated Commission on Utilities approved the $10.8 million purchase of 59 acres of land for a new 180-megawatt power plant located next to the Harmon substation and across the Micronesia Mall.

    The  Consolidated Commission on Utilities approved the $10.8 million purchase of 59 acres of land for a new 180-megawatt power plant located next to the Harmon substation and across the Micronesia Mall.

