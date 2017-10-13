Prestige Automobiles defendants now face federal charges, too

The three defendants charged in a luxury car scheme now face federal charges as well.

Prestige Automobiles sales and ordering administrator Ana Absalon, chief executive and owner John Shen, and sales manager Orlando Domingo will make their initial appearance in the District Court of Guam on Monday.

While working at the car dealership, Absalon also worked as a tax preparer.

Using the information from taxpayers, court documents state the trio fraudulently registered over sixty Land Rover and BMW automobiles which were shipped abroad.

Monday's hearing is set for 10 a.m.