46-year-old claims he was sexually abused by clergy as a teen

The lawsuits just keep coming.

46-year-old A.J.B.W. is the latest to file suit against the Archdiocese of Agana for clergy sexual abuse.

When he was only 14 or 15 years old, A.J.B.W. alleges he fell victim to Father Andrew Manetta.

The alleged incident occurred in the Talofofo parish rectory.

Though the priest had offered to massage the teen boy's stomach to help his stomach ache go away, the priest put his hands down the teen's pants and touched his privates instead.

The complaint, like the over 100-plus other lawsuits against the Church, alleges the Archdiocese knew about the abuse and did nothing.

A.J.B.W. is suing for 5-million dollars.

He is represented by Attorney David Lujan.

    Rodriguez considering running with Gutierrez for Adelup

    Many of you may have seen this picture circulating all day on social media... a possible gubernatorial team of former Governor Carl Gutierrez and Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. KUAM News spoke with the lawmaker today and confirmed that he did meet with Gutierrez today discussing the possibility of running together.  Senator Rodriguez says he is considering the offer to run as Lt. Governor and is thinking it over. He said he will make an announcement at the right time.

    Settlement talks between Fernandez, GEB may start over

    It looks like they might be back to square one in the ongoing settlement talks between the Jon Fernandez and the Guam Education. A motion was filed in the District Court just today by the AG's office requesting for a status conference and revised scheduling order. In a declaration filed by Deputy AG Kenneth Orcutt he requested for the hearing because he has since learned that the tentative settlement that had been reached was not agreed to by parties represented by attorney Gary Guma

    CCU greenlights purchase of Harmon land

