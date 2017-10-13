46-year-old claims he was sexually abused by clergy as a teen

The lawsuits just keep coming.

46-year-old A.J.B.W. is the latest to file suit against the Archdiocese of Agana for clergy sexual abuse.

When he was only 14 or 15 years old, A.J.B.W. alleges he fell victim to Father Andrew Manetta.

The alleged incident occurred in the Talofofo parish rectory.

Though the priest had offered to massage the teen boy's stomach to help his stomach ache go away, the priest put his hands down the teen's pants and touched his privates instead.

The complaint, like the over 100-plus other lawsuits against the Church, alleges the Archdiocese knew about the abuse and did nothing.

A.J.B.W. is suing for 5-million dollars.

He is represented by Attorney David Lujan.