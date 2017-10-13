Hearing set for lawsuits against Guam archbishop

Still no word on his canonical trial in Rome. But, some progress to report here at home when it comes to the lawsuits against Archbishop Anthony Apuron.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood will hear arguments in defense's motion to dismiss the clergy sex abuse lawsuits on grounds the claims are time-barred.

In a previous filing from U.S. Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan, he recommended that the court deny defense's motion and the case proceed through the legal system.

The hearing is set for November 10.

There, the court is anticipated to rule orally on the issue.

As reported, Apuron stands four-times accused of sexually molesting four former Agat altar boys.

Only the cases filed by Roy Quintanilla, Walter Denton, and Mary Jane Quinata Cruz on behalf of deceased Joseph "Sonny" Quinata will be addressed at this hearing.