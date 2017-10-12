Rev & Tax will soon process inter-island driver's license exchange

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Signed into law last week, the legislation that will allow for CNMI drivers to exchange their valid driver's licenses for a Guam driver's licenses will soon be processed by the Department and Revenue and Taxation.More >>
Signed into law last week, the legislation that will allow for CNMI drivers to exchange their valid driver's licenses for a Guam driver's licenses will soon be processed by the Department and Revenue and Taxation.More >>
The National Park Service has named Barbara Alberti superintendent of War in the Pacific National Historical Park in Guam and American Memorial Park in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Alberti previously served as the parks' superintendent from 2009 to 2013.More >>
The National Park Service has named Barbara Alberti superintendent of War in the Pacific National Historical Park in Guam and American Memorial Park in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Alberti previously served as the parks' superintendent from 2009 to 2013.More >>
Personnel from the US Environmental Protection Agency will be on island beginning Monday, October 16th to Friday, October 20th.More >>
Personnel from the US Environmental Protection Agency will be on island beginning Monday, October 16th to Friday, October 20th.More >>
The Consolidated Commission on Utilities approved the $10.8 million purchase of 59 acres of land for a new 180-megawatt power plant located next to the Harmon substation and across the Micronesia Mall.More >>
The Consolidated Commission on Utilities approved the $10.8 million purchase of 59 acres of land for a new 180-megawatt power plant located next to the Harmon substation and across the Micronesia Mall.More >>
It's an annual culinary event aimed to develop chefs on Guam - the 2017 Micronesian Chef's Association Salon Culinaire "Black Box Battle" wrapped up at the Guam Community College earlier today.More >>
It's an annual culinary event aimed to develop chefs on Guam - the 2017 Micronesian Chef's Association Salon Culinaire "Black Box Battle" wrapped up at the Guam Community College earlier today.More >>
The three defendants charged in a luxury car scheme now face federal charges as well.More >>
The three defendants charged in a luxury car scheme now face federal charges as well.More >>