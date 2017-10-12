Rev & Tax will soon process inter-island driver's license exchan - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Rev & Tax will soon process inter-island driver's license exchange

Posted: Updated:

Signed into law last week, the legislation that will allow for CNMI drivers to exchange their valid driver's licenses for a Guam driver's licenses will soon be processed by the Department and Revenue and Taxation.

Senator Wil Castro told KUAM News, "The staff needed additional time to be able to promulgate or put into effect by rule and procedure the necessary things to ensure a smooth and - a very smooth process, so we're very encouraged by that."  He added, "I think a few more days for the decades that have gone by wherein these provisions were to me artificial barriers."

The freshman policymaker says he's met with DRT officials to discuss the transition. The law states you must be a U.S. citizens, at least 18 years of age, and must have had a driver's license for more than one year.

Additionally, when making the exchange CNMI driver's must also comply with the Real ID Act.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Rev & Tax will soon process inter-island driver's license exchange

    Rev & Tax will soon process inter-island driver's license exchange

    Signed into law last week, the legislation that will allow for CNMI drivers to exchange their valid driver's licenses for a Guam driver's licenses will soon be processed by the Department and Revenue and Taxation.

    More >>

    Signed into law last week, the legislation that will allow for CNMI drivers to exchange their valid driver's licenses for a Guam driver's licenses will soon be processed by the Department and Revenue and Taxation.

    More >>

  • New park superintendent named for Guam, CNMI

    New park superintendent named for Guam, CNMI

    Courtesy: nps.govCourtesy: nps.gov

    The National Park Service has named Barbara Alberti superintendent of War in the Pacific National Historical Park in Guam and American Memorial Park in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Alberti previously served as the parks' superintendent from 2009 to 2013.

    More >>

    The National Park Service has named Barbara Alberti superintendent of War in the Pacific National Historical Park in Guam and American Memorial Park in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Alberti previously served as the parks' superintendent from 2009 to 2013.

    More >>

  • USEPA reps visiting Guam this week

    USEPA reps visiting Guam this week

    Personnel from the US Environmental Protection Agency will be on island beginning Monday, October 16th to Friday, October 20th.

    More >>

    Personnel from the US Environmental Protection Agency will be on island beginning Monday, October 16th to Friday, October 20th.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly