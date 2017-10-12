Rev & Tax will soon process inter-island driver's license exchange

Signed into law last week, the legislation that will allow for CNMI drivers to exchange their valid driver's licenses for a Guam driver's licenses will soon be processed by the Department and Revenue and Taxation.

Senator Wil Castro told KUAM News, "The staff needed additional time to be able to promulgate or put into effect by rule and procedure the necessary things to ensure a smooth and - a very smooth process, so we're very encouraged by that." He added, "I think a few more days for the decades that have gone by wherein these provisions were to me artificial barriers."

The freshman policymaker says he's met with DRT officials to discuss the transition. The law states you must be a U.S. citizens, at least 18 years of age, and must have had a driver's license for more than one year.

Additionally, when making the exchange CNMI driver's must also comply with the Real ID Act.