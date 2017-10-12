New park superintendent named for Guam, CNMI - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

New park superintendent named for Guam, CNMI

Courtesy: nps.gov

The National Park Service has named Barbara Alberti superintendent of War in the Pacific National Historical Park in Guam and American Memorial Park in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Alberti previously served as the parks' superintendent from 2009 to 2013.

According to regional director for the Park Service's Pacific West Region Laura Joss, "Barbara's strong collaborative leadership skills and deep knowledge of the parks makes her well suited for the position."

Alberti will arrive on Guam in January.

