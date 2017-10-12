USEPA reps visiting Guam this week - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

USEPA reps visiting Guam this week

Posted: Updated:

Personnel from the US Environmental Protection Agency will be on island beginning Monday, October 16th to Friday, October 20th. They will be to conducting National Enforcement Training for staff members from the Guam EPA, Guam Fire Department , Guam Police Department and the US Coast Guard Sector Guam. For GEPA, training is agency-wide and is scheduled to take place from 8am-5pm.

As a result, their services will be limited during this time frame. According to GEPA Administrator Walter Leon Guerrero the training provides a great opportunity to interact with national counterparts, enhance operations and manage environmental compliance and enforcement issues more effectively. This marks the first time that GEPA will receive inspector-training certification from US EPA. 

The US EPA will certify local regulatory agency attendees in areas such as inspection planning, principles of inspection and enforcement, ethics, documentation, data management, investigation and case development.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Rev & Tax will soon process inter-island driver's license exchange

    Rev & Tax will soon process inter-island driver's license exchange

    Signed into law last week, the legislation that will allow for CNMI drivers to exchange their valid driver's licenses for a Guam driver's licenses will soon be processed by the Department and Revenue and Taxation.

    More >>

    Signed into law last week, the legislation that will allow for CNMI drivers to exchange their valid driver's licenses for a Guam driver's licenses will soon be processed by the Department and Revenue and Taxation.

    More >>

  • New park superintendent named for Guam, CNMI

    New park superintendent named for Guam, CNMI

    Courtesy: nps.govCourtesy: nps.gov

    The National Park Service has named Barbara Alberti superintendent of War in the Pacific National Historical Park in Guam and American Memorial Park in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Alberti previously served as the parks' superintendent from 2009 to 2013.

    More >>

    The National Park Service has named Barbara Alberti superintendent of War in the Pacific National Historical Park in Guam and American Memorial Park in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Alberti previously served as the parks' superintendent from 2009 to 2013.

    More >>

  • USEPA reps visiting Guam this week

    USEPA reps visiting Guam this week

    Personnel from the US Environmental Protection Agency will be on island beginning Monday, October 16th to Friday, October 20th.

    More >>

    Personnel from the US Environmental Protection Agency will be on island beginning Monday, October 16th to Friday, October 20th.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly