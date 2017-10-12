USEPA reps visiting Guam this week

Personnel from the US Environmental Protection Agency will be on island beginning Monday, October 16th to Friday, October 20th. They will be to conducting National Enforcement Training for staff members from the Guam EPA, Guam Fire Department , Guam Police Department and the US Coast Guard Sector Guam. For GEPA, training is agency-wide and is scheduled to take place from 8am-5pm.

As a result, their services will be limited during this time frame. According to GEPA Administrator Walter Leon Guerrero the training provides a great opportunity to interact with national counterparts, enhance operations and manage environmental compliance and enforcement issues more effectively. This marks the first time that GEPA will receive inspector-training certification from US EPA.

The US EPA will certify local regulatory agency attendees in areas such as inspection planning, principles of inspection and enforcement, ethics, documentation, data management, investigation and case development.