Roxanne Hocog back in prison for drugs

A woman who was being held under house arrest for her alleged part in the Department of Corrections contraband bust is back in prison. 

Roxanne Lourdes Hocog, 39, is charged with Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance within a Drug Free School Zone, Promoting Major Prison Contraband, Conspiracy and Child Abuse.  

Officers with the Mandana Drug Task Force, SWAT and K-9 units executed a search warrant at her Dededo home following an investigation into the sale and distribution of drugs, and alleged planning to smuggle drugs into the Mangilao prison. Investigators found drug paraphernalia, approximately 21 grams of suspected methamphetamines and more than $3,000 in cash.

Hocog pleaded not guilty earlier this month in Superior Court to drug possession and promoting major prison contraband charges in connection to the DOC contraband case.

