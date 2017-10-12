Airport seeking dismissal of charges against officer for shooting

The federal court lacks subject matter jurisdiction. This is just one of many grounds for dismissal, according to Guam International Airport Authority attorney, Genevieve Rapadas.

The motion to dismiss the complaint with prejudice was filed this week in the District Court of Guam.

The plaintiff, Joshua John Untalan Mesa, led police on a high speed chase that started in Tiyan but ended in gunfire in Harmon.

His shooter was GIAA Airport Officer Vincent R.Q. Castro.

Mesa's complaint alleges negligence on GIAA in the hiring, training, and retention of Castro as well as covering up and encouraging airport police misconduct which led to Castro using excessive force without justification.

Both Castro and Mesa, meanwhile, face charges in the Superior Court of Guam for the same case.