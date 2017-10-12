Airport seeking dismissal of charges against officer for shootin - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Airport seeking dismissal of charges against officer for shooting

Posted: Updated:

The federal court lacks subject matter jurisdiction. This is just one of many grounds for dismissal, according to Guam International Airport Authority attorney, Genevieve Rapadas.

The motion to dismiss the complaint with prejudice was filed this week in the District Court of Guam.

The plaintiff, Joshua John Untalan Mesa, led police on a high speed chase that started in Tiyan but ended in gunfire in Harmon.

His shooter was GIAA Airport Officer Vincent R.Q. Castro.

Mesa's complaint alleges negligence on GIAA in the hiring, training, and retention of Castro as well as covering up and encouraging airport police misconduct which led to Castro using excessive force without justification.

Both Castro and Mesa, meanwhile, face charges in the Superior Court of Guam for the same case.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Roxanne Hocog back in prison for drugs

    Roxanne Hocog back in prison for drugs

    A woman who was being held under house arrest for her alleged part in the Department of Corrections contraband bust is back in prison.  Roxanne Lourdes Hocog, 39, is charged with Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance within a Drug Free School Zone, Promoting Major Prison Contraband, Conspiracy and Child Abuse.  ...More >>
    A woman who was being held under house arrest for her alleged part in the Department of Corrections contraband bust is back in prison.  Roxanne Lourdes Hocog, 39, is charged with Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance within a Drug Free School Zone, Promoting Major Prison Contraband, Conspiracy and Child Abuse.  ...More >>

  • Airport seeking dismissal of charges against officer for shooting

    Airport seeking dismissal of charges against officer for shooting

    The federal court lacks subject matter jurisdiction. This is just one of many grounds for dismissal, according to Guam International Airport Authority attorney, Genevieve Rapadas.

    More >>

    The federal court lacks subject matter jurisdiction. This is just one of many grounds for dismissal, according to Guam International Airport Authority attorney, Genevieve Rapadas.

    More >>

  • All cited GPO food vendors make the grade after inspection

    All cited GPO food vendors make the grade after inspection

    The Department of Public Health and Social Services completed an inspection of six vendors at the Guam Premier Outlets food court on Thursday - all of which made the grade and remain open.

    More >>

    The Department of Public Health and Social Services completed an inspection of six vendors at the Guam Premier Outlets food court on Thursday - all of which made the grade and remain open.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly