Smugglers apparently tossing items over the fence into prison

DepCor officers intercepted yet another attempt made to smuggle contraband into the prison late Wednesday afternoon. As a result, investigators are noticing a rise in smugglers apparently tossing items over the fence.

An image shows the latest attempt...a package thrown into the DOC compound. DepCor confirming their officers found it just behind the post 19 - galley/loading dock area around 4:30 pm yesterday. Inside...investigators found five cell phones, multiple earphones and cell phone chargers, electrical wiring, a Bluetooth earpiece and plastic bags filled with chewing tobacco and lighters.

A closer look at this photo also shows plastic baggies with what appears to be drugs - crystal meth and marijuana. "DOC is making great strides in being able to police their own," said Police Chief Joseph Cruz.

Prison officials in recent weeks have stepped up enforcement and inspections following the August arrest of several of their own and others allegedly involved in the contraband scam. "Now, the Guam Police is handling any contraband brought in or attempted to have been brought in to the department of corrections," he added.

The chief and DepCor Deputy Director Kate Baltazar agree those trying to sneak contraband into the prison are becoming desperate. "It appears at this point the attempts to bring contraband into the prison...we are seeing a prevalence of that. We are seeing that there's more of a stance that they are taking. There are more aggressive in trying to get contraband in," he stated.

Cruz says the criminal investigation into the contraband cases at the prison is ongoing, adding, "It doesn't matter whether it's a stick of cigarette or whether it's crystal methamphetamine. If it's not allowed to be possessed by an inmate at DOC for whatever reason, its considered contraband and we will treat it accordingly."

The latest findings have been handed over to GPD's Mandana Drug Task Force.

