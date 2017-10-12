All cited GPO food vendors make the grade after inspection - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

All cited GPO food vendors make the grade after inspection

Posted: Updated:

The Department of Public Health and Social Services completed an inspection of six vendors at the Guam Premier Outlets food court on Thursday - all of which made the grade and remain open. Chief Environmental Public Health Officer Tom Nadeau says another round of inspections will happen on Friday.

We should note, that three food stalls at GPO were closed on Tuesday and one on Wednesday due to both rodent and cockroach infestations.

GPO manager Monte Mesa says tenants are now working to get back into compliance.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Roxanne Hocog back in prison for drugs

    Roxanne Hocog back in prison for drugs

    A woman who was being held under house arrest for her alleged part in the Department of Corrections contraband bust is back in prison.  Roxanne Lourdes Hocog, 39, is charged with Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance within a Drug Free School Zone, Promoting Major Prison Contraband, Conspiracy and Child Abuse.  ...More >>
    A woman who was being held under house arrest for her alleged part in the Department of Corrections contraband bust is back in prison.  Roxanne Lourdes Hocog, 39, is charged with Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance within a Drug Free School Zone, Promoting Major Prison Contraband, Conspiracy and Child Abuse.  ...More >>

  • Airport seeking dismissal of charges against officer for shooting

    Airport seeking dismissal of charges against officer for shooting

    The federal court lacks subject matter jurisdiction. This is just one of many grounds for dismissal, according to Guam International Airport Authority attorney, Genevieve Rapadas.

    More >>

    The federal court lacks subject matter jurisdiction. This is just one of many grounds for dismissal, according to Guam International Airport Authority attorney, Genevieve Rapadas.

    More >>

  • All cited GPO food vendors make the grade after inspection

    All cited GPO food vendors make the grade after inspection

    The Department of Public Health and Social Services completed an inspection of six vendors at the Guam Premier Outlets food court on Thursday - all of which made the grade and remain open.

    More >>

    The Department of Public Health and Social Services completed an inspection of six vendors at the Guam Premier Outlets food court on Thursday - all of which made the grade and remain open.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly