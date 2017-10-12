All cited GPO food vendors make the grade after inspection

The Department of Public Health and Social Services completed an inspection of six vendors at the Guam Premier Outlets food court on Thursday - all of which made the grade and remain open. Chief Environmental Public Health Officer Tom Nadeau says another round of inspections will happen on Friday.

We should note, that three food stalls at GPO were closed on Tuesday and one on Wednesday due to both rodent and cockroach infestations.

GPO manager Monte Mesa says tenants are now working to get back into compliance.