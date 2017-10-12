Weather blimp sets off to gather data - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Weather blimp sets off to gather data

You may have caught a glimpse of a blimp in the sky if you were in the Hagatna area this afternoon. French weather researchers along with the National Weather Service launched one of three Aeroclippers.

As KUAM brought you last week, the Aeroclippers are not motorized but are picked up by the wind and hopefully into the eye of the tropical cyclone. The aeroclippers are able to send real time information - measuring the surface pressure and the rapid intensification of a cyclone not available with satellite measurements.

French researchers arrived last week, and will be on island through the end of October. They say Guam is an ideal spot to conduct their research.

