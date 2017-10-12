Governor signs bill improving island roads

Many long-neglected village roads will finally be repaired. Governor Eddie Calvo signs a new law that raises the liquid fuels tax by a total of $0.06 over the next three years to pay for the islandwide projects.

From Yigo to Umatac, the potholes and rough patches you've been dodging in your village streets will soon get smoothed over. Governor Calvo says public works employees can now begin repairs thanks to money provided by the fuels tax increase, some budget savings by DPW, and a little help from the federal government.

"What has always been the issue with Guam and our roads is there has been federal money coming in and a lot of good work has been done, on federally funded roads, but unfortunately we have not had the type of financial support in regards to our village and secondary roads," commented the governor.

The planned repairs will cost about $8 million, and cover more than sixteen miles of village roadways. The administration has been working with mayors to identify which roads in their respective villages should be priority. "The mayors working in collaboration with Department of Public Works and the governor made sure that it's going to be a minimum of two roads in each village that get repaired. And going forward after we get finished with this initial spurt of road repair, we're going to be doing more roads in the future as a result of Senator Tommy Morrison and the senators who voted for it," he added.

The initial repair list identifies 32 different projects spread out through all of the villages.