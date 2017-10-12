Guam Museum hosting interactive fishing exhibit

Families are invited to the Guam Museum for an interactive fishing expo: Fina'naguen Peskadot.

The fishing expo will feature local fishermen, who will talk about both traditional and contemporary fishing techniques. Specialists will demonstrate how to clean and care for fishing rods and reels, use freshwater shrimp traps, and learn how to throw or cast a talaya net.

The event takes place on October 14 from 10am to 12pm at the Guam Musuem Multi-purpose Room. Admission is free.