FAA gives Guam airport exemplary score

The Federal Aviation Administration has given the Guam International Airport Authority high marks.

The airport received a perfect score for its annual certification inspection conducted just last month. The FAA notes GIAA is operating in full compliance with federal regulations, the airport certification manual, and the airport operating certificate. Executive manager Chuck Ada says this is a testament to the professionalism and hard work of his employees, and commends them for ensuring Guam's airport is top notch when it comes to safety and security.

    A woman who was being held under house arrest for her alleged part in the Department of Corrections contraband bust is back in prison.  Roxanne Lourdes Hocog, 39, is charged with Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance within a Drug Free School Zone, Promoting Major Prison Contraband, Conspiracy and Child Abuse.  ...More >>
