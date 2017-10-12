Ground broken on foster care home in Barrigada - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Ground broken on foster care home in Barrigada

Posted:

Today saw a major milestone for the Department of Public Health and the First Lady's Rigalu Foundation. They broke ground on for the Rigalu House - foster care facility for Guam's foster children in Barrigada.

First Lady Christine Calvo announced, "From the day I met the children at the Alee Shelter with Sister Bridget, I will never forget the feeling I had and thinking perhaps the good Lord placed the responsibility in my heart, when this project was just a glimmer in my heart I did not know how I would make it happen and I was so blessed because I was able to get the help."

The project is estimated at $1.2 million sitting on 2.5 acres of land, funded by the Department of Interior. The Rigalu Foundation is providing all interior and exterior aesthetics and supplies.

The project has a set completion date of July 2018.

