Woman that threatened bombing pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

No additional jailtime for a woman who arrived to Guam alleging she had a bomb in her baggage.

Back in August, Yoshi Bermudas was subject to a search by customs.

That's when she reportedly told officers she was a serial killer, carrying a bomb, and working with North Korea.

That's in addition to telling officers she had swallowed cocaine.

Bermudas initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental defect, but in court on Thursday, she pleaded guilty to a single charge of disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.

In an exclusive interview with KUAM, Bermudas' mother, Griselda Meza, reported her daughter is a happy and hardworking young woman, but recently struggled with depression.

Though the court ordered she serve 60-days behind bars, she was given credit for time served with the remaining days suspended.

