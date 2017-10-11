34 police officers promoted to sergeant - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

34 police officers promoted to sergeant

34 officers with the Guam Police Department are promoted to the rank of Sergeant I. A promotional ceremony was held at Government House in Agana Heights today.

Chief of police JI Cruz says the department for the longest time only had a handful of Sergeant I’s leaving some patrol shifts without a Sergeant as a first line supervisor.

He adds the promotions are part of GPD’s efforts to right size the force.

