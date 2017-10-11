Fire chief has high praise for team's mock crisis response

If you were around the Tumon area - you may have noticed the spectacle of fire trucks and rescue personnel. Not to be alarmed...it was all part of an exercise carried out by the Guam Fire Department for Fire Prevention Week.

If you didn't know any better, you probably thinking there was a real emergency at the Westin Resort in Tumon. As part of the Guam Fire Department's activities this week, GFD conducted a fire drill at the hotel. The simulation started off with a call from resort staff for a fire and an injured person. Shortly after rescue personnel showed up, they made their way to the 10th floor of the hotel.

Meanwhile, guests and staff were being evacuated - and hotel traffic rerouted.

Finally - firefighters could be seen rappelling from the 10th floor of the building - and it wasn't just any rappel - they were trying to carry a victim to safety on the ground below. The victim - another firefighter we overheard happily volunteering to play the role when he said, "I trust my guys".

Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas is proud of how today's exercise went, telling KUAM News, "I think they did excellent - everybody showed up very professional, very proficient, technically and tactically and smart in everything that they have to do. And at the very least nobody got hurt, so you know we have to take safety into consideration with everything that we do."

San Nicolas says they will continue to run drills and exercise in an effort to stay on top of their game. "You know, we always like to say we always want to improve, so we're going to go back and do a little after action report and see where we can make those tweaks and improve for the next big incident and the next big exercise," said the chief.

As Fire Prevention week continues, a static display with both local and federal fire agencies participating takes place this evening at Chamorro Village in Hagatna.