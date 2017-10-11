Weekend drowning victim was Korean tourist - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Weekend drowning victim was Korean tourist

Posted: Updated:

The man pulled out of Tumon waters over the weekend for a reported drowning was a Korean tourist.

According to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, Jeong Lee died from asphyxia due to a near drowning.

Lee was pulled out of the waters along Lotte Hotel.

He was 57-years-old.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Weekend drowning victim was Korean tourist

    Weekend drowning victim was Korean tourist

    According to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, Jeong Lee died from asphyxia due to a near drowning.

    More >>

    According to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, Jeong Lee died from asphyxia due to a near drowning.

    More >>

  • Man who died after being hit by car in Barrigada had mental disability

    Man who died after being hit by car in Barrigada had mental disability

    The young man who died earlier this week after being hit by a car in Barrigada has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Steven Cruz.

    More >>

    The young man who died earlier this week after being hit by a car in Barrigada has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Steven Cruz.

    More >>

  • Fernandez returns from lab program conference

    Fernandez returns from lab program conference

    Superintendent Jon Fernandez has returned from a trip to Hawaii where he attended a Regional Educational Laboratory Program conference.

    More >>

    Superintendent Jon Fernandez has returned from a trip to Hawaii where he attended a Regional Educational Laboratory Program conference.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly