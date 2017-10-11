Man who died after being hit by car in Barrigada had mental disa - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man who died after being hit by car in Barrigada had mental disability

Posted: Updated:

The young man who died earlier this week after being hit by a car in Barrigada has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Steven Cruz.

Cruz, who suffered from a mental disability, died from a broken neck and back.

The autopsy, which was performed on Tuesday, showed his manner of death was accidental.

Limited information was released about this case... only that it occurred early Monday morning along Route 8 by Palmridge Hotel.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Weekend drowning victim was Korean tourist

    Weekend drowning victim was Korean tourist

    According to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, Jeong Lee died from asphyxia due to a near drowning.

    More >>

    According to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, Jeong Lee died from asphyxia due to a near drowning.

    More >>

  • Man who died after being hit by car in Barrigada had mental disability

    Man who died after being hit by car in Barrigada had mental disability

    The young man who died earlier this week after being hit by a car in Barrigada has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Steven Cruz.

    More >>

    The young man who died earlier this week after being hit by a car in Barrigada has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Steven Cruz.

    More >>

  • Fernandez returns from lab program conference

    Fernandez returns from lab program conference

    Superintendent Jon Fernandez has returned from a trip to Hawaii where he attended a Regional Educational Laboratory Program conference.

    More >>

    Superintendent Jon Fernandez has returned from a trip to Hawaii where he attended a Regional Educational Laboratory Program conference.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly