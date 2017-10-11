Two of the guards accused in prison contraband scheme resign from DOC

Several of the Department of Corrections officers who stand accused in an alleged scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison returned to court to answer to the charges. Today, prison leaders also confirming at least two of them quit their jobs.

Corrections officers Edward Crisostomo and Frankie Rosalin are out. DepCor leadership telling KUAM the two officers resigned from the department. This as the duo face criminal charges for their alleged involvement in a major contraband investigation at the prison.

Both are indicted on charges of promoting major prison contraband and official misconduct. Crisostomo also faces charges of receiving bribes and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Rosalin pleaded not guilty in court last week.

Crisostomo along with Fermin Maratita, who was the first officer to resign following the contraband bust, pleaded not guilty in local court today, along with DPW employee Ronald Meno and Rosalina Hocog.

Also in court today, DOC officer Jerome San Nicolas and inmate Shawn Paul Johnson...Arraignment for the two is continued for next week as the court had to appoint them new legal representation. Crisostomo, Maratita, Meno, and Hocog are scheduled to return to court tomorrow before Judge Vern Perez.

The others accused including Rosalin, DOC Lt. Jeff Limo, and Gerry Hocog are set to be back in court on Friday, as defense attorneys are looking to sever their cases.