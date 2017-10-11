Inspired by Guam's beauty, woman creates Keep Guam Beautiful

When Megan McAlonis Hernandez moved to Guam two years ago, she fell in love with the island and its beauty. Hernandez is a maintenance worker for the National Park Service on Guam and when she went through her first International Coastal Clean Up two years ago - she was even more inspired to continue doing work to keep the island beautiful, starting the Keep Guam Beautiful initiative.

"I moved here in June 2015 to work for this national park and that fall was my first international coastal clean up on Guam and when I saw that there were thousands of people like this year we had over 5,000 people come out all over the island, I knew that there were people that wanted the opportunity to volunteer more regularly," she explained.

Keep Guam Beautiful is celebrating its second anniversary on Guam this Saturday with their monthly clean ups. "We do this every month on every second Saturday from 9am to noon - all ages are welcome we ask that people wear closed to shoes and bring a water bottle that they can refill at our waters stations," she invited.

Hernandez says they will be working the coastline between the Asan River and over into the Piti area. She also says they'll be working to clean up areas in and around where the Lemai Trees stand at the National Park. "They mayors really appreciate it, our park employees really appreciate it, because that's our job as maintenance employees to pick up trash and it's a lot of time and effort to do that if it were just us - so our volunteers are very much appreciated," Hernandez said.

She says the community needs to understand the importance of how everything we do impacts our environment. "So when we leave trash on the beach plastics break down we're now finding these little nano-plastics that are in the fish that we eat and are getting into our systems, too, and all of this connects to our own personal health as well as the health of the ocean the wildlife, everything," she said.