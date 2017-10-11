Fernandez returns from lab program conference

Superintendent Jon Fernandez has returned from a trip to Hawaii where he attended a Regional Educational Laboratory Program conference. The annual meeting includes superintendents from districts throughout the Pacific region, with this year's meeting focusing on how best to prepare students for college success.

Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz said the meeting typically discusses regional issues ranging from teacher shortages to relevant educational studies. She added this year's meeting also included representatives from the University of Guam and Guam Community College.