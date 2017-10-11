Agriculture agency has new wildlife building - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Agriculture agency has new wildlife building

Posted:

The Department of Agriculture held a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning in celebration of the department's newly expanded wildlife building. The $309,000 project was funded through a US Fish and Wildlife grant, and added a second floor with eight additional offices, a computer, locker, technician and conference room.

Director Matt Sablan said the expansion will accommodate the growth in wildlife staff needed to handle federal and local issues, especially with the increased activity by the Department of Defense.

