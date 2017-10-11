Junior Achievement Asia Pacific president speaks at symposium - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Junior Achievement Asia Pacific president speaks at symposium

Posted: Updated:

Today's youth need to get ready for an upcoming 4th industrial revolution. That's the message from Junior Achievement Asia Pacific president Vivian Lau.  She's here for a JA symposium that will focus on how young people should prepare, in order to excel in a generation which many predict will be dominated by robots and artificial intelligence...

"So what we believe will be critical 21st Century skills is the social intelligence, the emotional intelligence, the human intelligence, that enable us to connect with each other. So that means its empathy. It also means that critical thinking and problem solving skills would really define what makes us human. And what helps us to really drive the whole 4th industrial revolution forward," said Lau.

Lau addressed the Northern Guam Rotary club Wednesday, and is the keynote speaker for Guam's first-ever Junior Achievement symposium on Thursday at the Hyatt.

The theme is "Your Future Unleashed."

