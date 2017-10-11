Man pins woman against wall with his car - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man pins woman against wall with his car

Posted: Updated:

A man is under arrest after he allegedly pinned a woman known to him up against a wall with his car. 21 year old Samuel Allen Maunsell is charged with aggravated assault along with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and family violence.

Court documents state the couple had been arguing outside a Dededo home on Monday when the suspect got into his car and chased after the victim.

The woman tried to get out of the way when he apparently swerved...hitting her with the car, and pinning her against a wall for a short time before taking off.

The victim complained of pain around her abdomen area, and told police it felt like the impact from the car "knocked the wind out of her."

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Weekend drowning victim was Korean tourist

    Weekend drowning victim was Korean tourist

    According to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, Jeong Lee died from asphyxia due to a near drowning.

    More >>

    According to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, Jeong Lee died from asphyxia due to a near drowning.

    More >>

  • Man who died after being hit by car in Barrigada had mental disability

    Man who died after being hit by car in Barrigada had mental disability

    The young man who died earlier this week after being hit by a car in Barrigada has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Steven Cruz.

    More >>

    The young man who died earlier this week after being hit by a car in Barrigada has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Steven Cruz.

    More >>

  • Fernandez returns from lab program conference

    Fernandez returns from lab program conference

    Superintendent Jon Fernandez has returned from a trip to Hawaii where he attended a Regional Educational Laboratory Program conference.

    More >>

    Superintendent Jon Fernandez has returned from a trip to Hawaii where he attended a Regional Educational Laboratory Program conference.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly