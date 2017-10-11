Man pins woman against wall with his car

A man is under arrest after he allegedly pinned a woman known to him up against a wall with his car. 21 year old Samuel Allen Maunsell is charged with aggravated assault along with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and family violence.

Court documents state the couple had been arguing outside a Dededo home on Monday when the suspect got into his car and chased after the victim.

The woman tried to get out of the way when he apparently swerved...hitting her with the car, and pinning her against a wall for a short time before taking off.

The victim complained of pain around her abdomen area, and told police it felt like the impact from the car "knocked the wind out of her."