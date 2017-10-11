Man pins woman against wall with his car

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
According to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, Jeong Lee died from asphyxia due to a near drowning.
The young man who died earlier this week after being hit by a car in Barrigada has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Steven Cruz.
Superintendent Jon Fernandez has returned from a trip to Hawaii where he attended a Regional Educational Laboratory Program conference.
Today's youth need to get ready for an upcoming 4th industrial revolution. That's the message from Junior Achievement Asia Pacific president Vivian Lau.
A 37 year old man accused of digitally penetrating his roommate from behind pleaded not guilty to the charges in Superior Court today. Randall Wayne Fulcher Jr. is charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct, assault and family violence. As we reported, the pair had been horse playing at the time the alleged incident occurred. The 30 year old victim told authorities his roommate digitally penetrated his rectum with so much force he started bleeding, and was even lifted off th...
Local motocross racer Tim Wenden will be representing Guam at the OCR World Championships in Canada. Wenden was the Overall Top Finisher from Trench Challenge with a blazing time of 48:40.
Defense for Archbishop Anthony Apuron is asking the court for more time to respond. At issue is a recommendation from U.S. Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan to Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.
According to Department of Public Health director James Gillan, a complaint was submitted to Public Health Tuesday morning leading to an inspection at the GPO food establishment China Wok.
