Fulcher pleads not guilty in horseplay incident - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Fulcher pleads not guilty in horseplay incident

A 37 year old man accused of digitally penetrating his roommate from behind pleaded not guilty to the charges in Superior Court today.

Randall Wayne Fulcher Jr. is charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct, assault and family violence.

As we reported, the pair had been horse playing at the time the alleged incident occurred.

The 30 year old victim told authorities his roommate digitally penetrated his rectum with so much force he started bleeding, and was even lifted off the ground.

He was medically treated for his injury.

Fulcher asserted his speedy trial rights and will be back in court on October 17th.

