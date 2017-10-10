Motocross star Tim Wenden competes for Guam in Canada - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Motocross star Tim Wenden competes for Guam in Canada

Posted: Updated:

Local motocross racer Tim Wenden will be representing Guam at the OCR World Championships in Canada. Wenden was the Overall Top Finisher from Trench Challenge with a blazing time of 48:40. He does his strength training at Custom Fitness and running over at the Guam International Raceway Track, the home of Trench Challenge.

Wenden told KUAM Sports, "I think it's great that people get to go off island to compete in any sport. When you come back you can talk to other people and gauge where you are at internationally. I'm going to be in the pro division so that's going to be a little frightening. I don't really consider myself a pro more of just a keen amateur. So it's going to be interesting racing against professional guys that are out there trying to win this thing. So that's going to be exciting and fun."

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Weekend drowning victim was Korean tourist

    Weekend drowning victim was Korean tourist

    According to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, Jeong Lee died from asphyxia due to a near drowning.

    More >>

    According to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, Jeong Lee died from asphyxia due to a near drowning.

    More >>

  • Man who died after being hit by car in Barrigada had mental disability

    Man who died after being hit by car in Barrigada had mental disability

    The young man who died earlier this week after being hit by a car in Barrigada has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Steven Cruz.

    More >>

    The young man who died earlier this week after being hit by a car in Barrigada has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Steven Cruz.

    More >>

  • Fernandez returns from lab program conference

    Fernandez returns from lab program conference

    Superintendent Jon Fernandez has returned from a trip to Hawaii where he attended a Regional Educational Laboratory Program conference.

    More >>

    Superintendent Jon Fernandez has returned from a trip to Hawaii where he attended a Regional Educational Laboratory Program conference.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly